Nine newly appointed INEC RECs sworn in

Nine newly appointed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have taken their oath of office.



Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu congratulated them on their appointment.



“They have been involved in elections and electoral activities both in the field and at the headquarters, their experiences traversed electoral operations, election and party monitoring and electoral litigation.

“This is the first time that several INEC career officers are appointed as RECs. You are not new to the conduct of elections. There is no learning curve for you.

“Consequently, there can be no excuses for failing to hit the ground running and for making a huge difference to the quality and transparency of elections.

“The other five RECs sworn-in today have varied experiences in the public service at both National and State level. We will hold you to the same standard as we hold the career officers of the commission,” he said.

Yakubu tasked the RECs to be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct and their conscience in their undertakings.

Ha also advised them to be firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all.

“The work of the commission is a difficult task, election is a multi-stakeholder activity.

“It is also a very emotive issue, especially in an environment where some desperate political actors and their supporters want to win by all means, failing which they blame the commission or even seek to deligitimise the processes and demonise officials.

“I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms,” Yakubu said.

He tasked them to operate within the limits of their delegated powers and responsibilities.

“We will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any REC,” he said.

He said that the commission would soon release the timetable and schedule of activities for the re-run election arising from the 2023 general elections.

He said that the election would be combined with bye-election in constituencies where vacancies had been declared by presiding officers of legislative houses following the death or resignation of serving members of the National and state houses of assembly.

“So far, five vacancies have been declared for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba, Chibok State Constituency of Borno, Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State and Guma State Constituency of Benue.

“Similarly, we want to assure citizens in six other constituencies that we are liaising with the National and State assemblies for the declaration of vacancies so that bye-elections can be conducted in earnest.

“These are Ebonyi South and Yobe East Senatorial Districts, Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State and Khana II State Constituency of Rivers State,” he said.

Mrs Babalola speaking on behalf of the new RECs pledged to be loyal and dedicated to duties at all times.

She also promised be be firm, fair, impartial and non-partisan to all political actors and act respectfully and decorously toward all electoral stakeholders.

“We are conscious of the enormous responsibilities of a REC in the electoral process in a diverse and complex country like ours where elections are only fair when candidates win and their mandate stolen when they lose.

“Therefore, as we proceed to our various states of assignment, we will surely make use of the valuable advice given to us by the Hon. Chairman in his remarks, “ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine RECs were part of the 10 recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu and cleared by the National Assembly.