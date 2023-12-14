Nimi Izulu’s art exhibition: Fusion of Afrobeat

“Shege Sapa” is a compelling exploration of the multifaced struggles faced by ordinary citizens during the pandemic, the EndSARS protest, and the 2023 general election

By Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Mbonu

It was an evening of Arts and Afrobeat, a blend of Afrobeat and artworks as showcased by iconic paintertainer, Nimi Izulu, at his art exhibition held at the Omenka Art Gallery Ikoyi, Lagos. The exhibition is titled “Shege Sapa”.

“Shege Sapa” is a compelling exploration of the multifaced struggles faced by ordinary citizens during the pandemic, the EndSARS protest, and the 2023 general election. The title, coined from a potent Hausa curse word, ‘Shege’ embodies the pervasive discomfort, and heartbreaks experienced by individuals navigating the contemporary Nigeria life. ‘Sapa,’ a pidgin slang, crystalizes the prevailing financial hardship and economic struggles of the average Nigerian citizen.

Izulu used a blend of satire, Afrobeat and a diverse array of mediums, including paintings, sculptures, film and sound installations to communicate his feelings on the reality of Nigeria.

The exhibition witnessed the display of over 15 artworks with titles such as “Passport” (107 x 91 cm Acrylic, spray painting on canvas) illustrating the social phenomenon in Nigeria, the migration of young talented Nigerians in search of survival, neglecting the devastating consequence it has on our nation. The painting showcases the image of the Nigeria passport with the green colour and an inscription titled ‘Japa Community of Nigeria State’, JACONS.

“I felt like the Nigeria passport should be named Japa Community of Nigeria States, because every young person in Nigerian currently, if given the opportunity will relocate and the government is not worried about the consequences this has on our families, society and the economy. The Japa syndrome has divided couples and families. Meanwhile, our youths are the strength of the nation, but with the Japa syndrome, Nigerian is losing her strength.”

Another artwork on display was the ‘’Palliathieves’’ (152 x 122 cm Acrylic, spray painting on canvas), which depicts how the Nigerian government hid palliatives during the pandemic. “Point and Kill” (91 x 91 cm), describing the EndSARS protest and the Lekki toll gate killing, with a pictorial painting of President Tinubu, his predecessor Buhari, and former chief of Army staff Tukur Buratai, all pointing hands in denial facing each other.

Also, “The Seal of the Citizens” (91 x 91 cm), “Pure Sapa” (152 x 122 cm), and ‘’Central Bank of Shege and Sapa (119 x 89 cm) portray the Scarcity of Naira note that killed many citizens, as well as the “National Cake” (91 x 91 cm). This depicts the huge mineral resources in Nigeria as the national cake, and the piece showcases the story of every Nigerian being a partaker of the cake, but the reality is the Shege the political class has shown us over the years.

Nimi said, “Shege has to do with suffering, and bad situations as a citizen we have once eaten the national cake of Shege.”

Stephanie Ohwo, Nimi’s colleague said that Shege and Sapa imply the troubles, wahala, and struggles associated with surviving in Nigeria, as the exhibition seeks to devour our experience from the post-pandemic and the 2023 general election.

“Nimi Izulu used Afrobeat to communicate his art, as Afrobeat was born out of Africa. Nimi pushes beyond the boundaries which is one major characteristic of Izulu as a contemporary artist. He used sound installation to accompany the art exhibition which was his first time in the studio recording a song.”

Speaking at the event, Nollywood actor and producer, Daniel Etim Effiong, said that art is an expression and the “Pure Sapa 152 x 122 cm painting raised my horizon for the simplicity in the work, the way the elements of survival was used, the color representation and the vibrant painting of the artist while communicating his message with his creativity and directness.”