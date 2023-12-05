Nimi Izulu set for Shege and Sapa exhibition

By Onyeka Ezike, edited Osa Amadi

Prolific visual and performing artist, Nimi Izulu, renowned as “The Paintertainer”, is set for his art exhibition titled “Shege and Sapa” this December.

The exhibition will feature music (sound installation), paintings, sculptures, and a short film at the prestigious Omenka Art Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos.



“Shege and Sapa,” an audacious audio-visual body of work by Nimi Izulu, is a masterful blend of satire, afro pop-art, and a diverse array of mediums including sound installation, film, paintings, sculptures, and new media. Izulu offers a thought-provoking commentary on the challenges that have defined the socio-political landscape of Nigeria in recent years.

Speaking to Vanguard in an interview, the Port Harcourt-born artist expressed his passion for visual and theater art. He said, he discovered his theater performance while at the Yaba College of Education, Lagos, where he studied Fine Arts.

The title itself encapsulates the essence of the exhibition. ‘Shege,’ a potent Hausa curse word, transcends its linguistic origins to embody the pervasive discomfort, heartbreaks, and shame experienced by individuals navigating the complexities of contemporary Nigerian life. Complementing this, ‘Sapa,’ a pidgin slang, crystallizes the prevailing narrative of financial hardship and economic struggle, resonating with the collective consciousness of those grappling with the harsh realities of being broke in a post-pandemic era.

The paintertainer said he never saw himself as a regular artist but a performer. “I have this fashion appeal because the more people wear my designer jackets, the more my brand is marketed, and not everyone can visit the Art Gallery.”

Beyond these personal narratives, ‘Shege and Sapa’ serves as a powerful platform for Izulu to address broader societal issues. The low standard of living, instances of police brutality, the fervor of the End SARS protests, and the shortcomings in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives are all vividly illustrated and dissected. Izulu’s work becomes a mirror reflecting the collective experiences and frustrations of a nation grappling with the aftermath of a global pandemic.

According to Nimi, “I love embarking on an adventure painting. Some of my adventure works are the 21-storey skyscraper painting of sensational Afrobeat artist, Davido, and U.S rapper, Cardi B, as well as the creation of a painting on a moving yacht first to be done by a Nigerian artist.”

Nimi employs his unique Elginism technique as a form of writing on stencil across diverse mediums such as canvas, glass, plastic, metals, and wood.

“Also in recent times, I started working on a type of new media surface which is called the dual-view canvas. The dual-view canvas is a plastic glass that can be viewed from both sides of the canvas, giving a holistic effect, as the possibilities are limitless.”