Night of Queens: What to expect at big musical showdown

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian queens of Afro-pop, including Tiwa Savage, Teni the entertainer, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Dope Ceaser among others are gearing up for a showdown as they perform at the highly anticipated “Night of Queens” concert slated for Sunday, December 17, at Eko hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The all-female concert, being packaged by Livewire Concerts, an international entertainment company in Nigeria is a celebration of the country’s musical powerhouses.

Themed “A Night of Queens”, the first of its kind concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage to showcase their incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria’s female music scene.

According to Seyi Sodimu, a Night of Queens concert is more than just a musical performance, it’s a celebration of female excellence and a testament to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artistes.

Each of the female artists has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music scene, inspiring other women to aspire for greatness.

The concert promises a diverse musical medley, showcasing the unique styles and sounds that have made these songstresses household names in Nigeria and beyond.

From Tiwa Savage’s captivating Afropop to Teni’s infectious melodies, Simi’s soulful vocals to Waje’s powerful voice, Niniola’s vibrant energy to Yemi Alade’s electrifying performances, and Dope Ceaser’s captivating blend of genres, the audience is in for an unforgettable experience that will leave them wanting more.

Tiwa Savage’s fans can’t wait to see what their musical idol will bring to the stage, after her electrifying performance at the coronation of HRH King Charles.

Like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje and Teni are expected to bring down the roof with their energetic performances and perhaps, leave a lasting impression on the minds of the audience.

Particularly, the ‘Johnny’ crooner, whose sound draws from many African styles, is expected to captivate the audience with her energy and talent. Already, the whole city of Lagos is reverberating ahead of the concert date.

In an Instagram post, Sodimu described the concert as “a spectacular night with some of Nigeria’s biggest female stars, alongside some of the hottest female DJs and entertainers.”