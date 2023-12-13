Nigeria’s investment in healthcare far below where it should be – Health Minister

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate

The Federal Government said Nigeria is still far below where it should be in terms of investment in the healthcare sector.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, stated this in an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the low allocation and release of funds for the health sector.

Pate noted that some states had increased their health budget allocations, expressing worry that the funds allocated were often not released on time.

He said, “I think all of us recognize health is so fundamental and states need to move up in terms of the allocation, we are far below where we should be.

“Federal Government is moving up, some states have increased the allocation but have not released over the years what they have even budgeted.

“So the political prioritization implies that the budget is increased but also the releases are not timely to the institutions in the respective states.”

Speaking on health workers who stay in Nigeria, Pate expressed his appreciation for their dedicated service across the country.

Pate acknowledged the difficult circumstances many faced in their work, particularly in rural areas, but gave assurance on government’s commitment to serve the population.

He said, “Many more health workers that are staying serving in this country sometimes in not easy circumstances, sometimes facing challenging in their states, their villages and rural areas but they are still working hard to serve our population.

“So we appreciate those who are working hard to serve our population because at the end of day it is Nigerians that will fix this health care system and this country,” he added.

Vanguard News