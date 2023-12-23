Nigeria’s greatness assured under Tinubu, says Lottery Fund boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Dr Bello Maigari has said that Nigeria will become great again under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership with the introduction of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Maigari stated this in Abuja during his investiture with Sardauna Platinum Leadership Award conferred on him by the Arewa Youth Council led by its Chairman, Dogo Shagari.

He said that Nigeria has passed through a lot of things in past decades since its formation as a sovereign national entity.

“But, I am happy to report to you all present here today that with the coming of the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the nation will become strong and prosperous not only in Africa but globally.

“We have had a very rough trajectory of development as a nation, but it is only now that some of the pillars for development are being planted which in not too distance future will make Nigeria a very strong and prosperous nation not only in Africa which of course Nigeria is the largest economy, but will be contended with globally as a giant with a robust economy, a very prosperous and youthful population gearing up to make this nation proud,” he said.

According to Maigari, youths are the engine room of any country, they have abundant talents, adding that if the youths constitute the largest demography of that country with sizeable number of them well educated, then you certainly have hope for that country.

“You know what the youths can do? And that is why wherever you go in any part of the world, if you name any Nigerian, you will find that he has excelled and is on top of his game in whatever profession you find him in”.

He emphasised that we would not be surprised to see in the next few years Nigeria’s trajectory of growth growing excellently, robust, with jobs massively recreated, businesses growing rapidly as fast as we have never known before because all the mantles and shackles that have restrained it from growing very fast are being dismantled by the present administration.

Maigari described the ascension of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president as “blessings” which requires all Nigerians to support and pray for the administration to succeed in its resolve to move the country to greater height.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to accept the fact that change always comes with pains but should be encouraged that when you are going through these pains, you are reshaping the future of the country for a better tomorrow.

Speaking during the presentation, Shagari, said the Sardauna Platinum Leadership Award was conceived by the Council as befitting gesture to honour worthy individuals whose attainment in life have impacted positively on the life of the citizenry and a way of encouraging them to do more.

“Dr Bello Maigari is not just a mentor and a role model, but a personality with integrity and unique hallmark which will for a very long time define the phrase ‘a light at the end of the tunnel’ who has given so many years of exceptional leadership in building the nation”.