Nigeria’s challenges surmountable through your support — Abiodun

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has urged spiritual leaders to be patriotic and selfless, saying their role in solving Nigerian challenges is indispensable and of great importance.

The governor stated this during the induction service of the 6th LAWNA Territorial Chairman and National Vice President, Pastor Gabriel Uyeh, and the 2nd LAWNA Territorial Vice Chairman, Pastor David Ajibade, at The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, LAWNA Territory, Lagos State.

Abiodun, who noted that there are ongoing efforts to improve the country’s economy, stressed the church’s significant role in this endeavour.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, disclosed that the appointment of the two men of God was a testament to their unwavering faith, dedication and commitment to the principles and practices of the church.

Abiodun called on everyone to renew their dedication and commitment to the work of God, calling on members of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria, LAWNA Territory, Lagos State to support and cooperate with the new leadership of the church.

In his address, the newly inducted 6th LAWNA Territorial Chairman and National Vice President, Pastor Uyeh promised to submit to the will of the Almighty God at all times.