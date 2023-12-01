Nigerians’ll see effects of 2024 budget in shortest possible time – Presidency

The presidency has assured that Nigerians will begin to see the effects of the 2024 budget within the shortest possible time.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Kunle Olanrewaju, gave this assurance in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will begin to see the effects of the 2024 budget and will have reason to smile.”

“Things are not very rosy for the average Nigerian; all of us are in the shoes, and we believe that we must change the narratives. And of course, that is why the president has focused this particular budget on solving the basic problems, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and social development.

“The indices are clear that we have problems in our hands, but like a good warrior, you don’t run away from war. I can assure you that we will begin to see the effect of this budget within the shortest possible time.

“Nigeria will clearly see that at the end of the tunnel, there is light,” he said.

Recall President Bola Tinubu, at his maiden budget presentation before the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the proposed N27.5 trillion 2024 budget will ensure micro-economic stability, poverty reduction, and greater access to social security.

The president highlighted priority areas such as security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

He fixed recurrent non-debit expenditure at N9.92trn, capital expenditure at N8.73trn, debt service at N8.25trn, revenue at N18.32trn, new borrowings at N7.83trn, and deficit at N9.18trn.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has passed the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget for a second reading.

The House passed the appropriations bill on Thursday.

House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, while leading the debate on the general principles of the budget, commended President Bola Tinubu.

Ihonvbere noted that national security and education, which got significant allocations, will be enhanced if implemented.

He said, “Nigeria will be more secure with the allocation to defence and security.

“As a teacher, I am impressed by the emphasis on basic education. I am sure that education will be better off this time,” he added.