Nigerians urged to see security beyond safety of lives, properties

By Evelyn Usman

Nigerians have been urged to see security beyond securing of lives and protection from hostile forces alone but food security as well, in order to respond to the current state of insecurity in the country.

This assertion was made by Chief Executive Officer, August Eye Security Services Limited, Dr. Okhidievbie Roy, at a book launch in Lagos, weekend.

The book entitled : Secrets of staying secured & averting loss events, was written by a Police Inspector, Lucky Sadoh, attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

Roy, who was represented by Mr Simon Opara, described the book as a must read for Nigerians both at home and abroad, noting that it was not only insightful but expository , as it proffered solutions on how to prevent and respond to insecurity and loss causing events.

While appreciating the author for his doggedness at combining policing job with writing, he said, “ As a police officer, you have given it your time to be helping the society in dual ways”

The book reviewer, Mr Emeagi Wiliams said the 19 paragraphs book had chapters one to sixteen dedicated to individuals, organizations, institutions, religious bodies, farmers, government officials among others , while the three last chapters were dedicated to the Police and other security agencies.

He said, ” Starting from the end, the last three chapters guide law enforcement officers on how to enhance security in the society. Absolute security may be impossible, but the book stresses the possibility of maximum security. The author highlights the role of civil laws and penal codes in ensuring better security.

“In the 21st century, security habits, cultures, and attitudes play a crucial role. It involves re-engineering and attitudinal behavior to ensure necessary measures are taken for security and safety.

“The book covers a range of topics. Individuals are taught how to prevent, mitigate, and respond to insecurity. It acknowledges that some situations of insecurity are unavoidable but suggests ways to mitigate them.

“The author addresses real-life scenarios like robberies and kidnappings, offering guidance on how to handle such situations. Everyone is considered a potential suspect. It also highlights the need for caution, sensitization, and education on insecurity”.

Author of the book, Inspector Sador, informed that Secrets of staying secured & averting loss events” was the second edition.

The thought of writing the book according to him, was inspired by the compelling need to equip and arm individuals, organizations, institutions, clergies, worshippers, farmers, security personnel and the society at large, on the need to imbibe 21st Century security habits to prevent, mitigate and respond to insecurity, and loss causing events.

He said, ” in our society today, everywhere seems to be vulnerable to attack, whether you are at home, office, travelling on the road or railway track, when online, social media, school, farm and even in worship centres, you are scared of being attacked by armed robbers, assassins, fraudsters, kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and unknown gunmen.

As a result, everyone seems to be living in fear and seeking solution on “How” to surmount this unfortunate situation, hence this book, Secrets of Staying Secured & Averting Loss Events was borne out of the need to proffer solutions.

“In addition, the book is borne out of the need to reveal some security secrets that are needed by every law-abiding citizens to stay secured in our volatile society and how to avert loss-causing events.

“The most interesting part of Secrets of Staying Secured & Averting Loss Events is that, it will not only teach you on how to stay secured(Security) but also how to avert loss events (loss prevention) as well as how to achieve food security.

“The objectives of this book are to make its readers imbibe 21st-century protective habits/attitudes, get security information, acquire knowledge and education to fight against the current security challenges and ultimately save lives, and avert losses.