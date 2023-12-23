Nigerians positive on Joshua vs Wilder fight slated for March 9

It promises to be exciting as two successful boxers of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder may possibly do a world championship bout on March 9, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, renowned boxing promoter, Dr. Adrian Ogun said since both former heavyweight champions equally lay claim to their Nigerian heritage, boxing fans in the country will be excited to see their compatriots compete for glory on the global stage.

Adrian, however, noted that two important fights will determine if the two Nigerians will have the rare opportunity of fighting for world honour in March next year.

“It will be a great spectacle seeing two Nigerians go against each other in a world title bout. If this happens, it will be the very first time two great boxers with Nigerian heritage will clash.

“For us, this is a good score not just for the Joshua and Wilder but for the Nigerian government. It is a bragging right that is not easy to come by because it will make the job of boxing promotion in Nigeria easier. Because the young boxers will be challenged to strive to achieve greatly like these two role models,” he added.

While Anthony Joshua will fight Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder will on the other hand trade punches with Joe Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday night in the bout called “Day of Reckoning”.

Should both Joshua and Wilder win their fights, then Nigerians could be treated to a mouthwatering, never-before-witnessed titanic battle between two sons of the country for a world championship clash on March 9, 2024.

The winner could be rewarded with another big fight against the winner of the Tyson Fury v Olek Usyk titanic fight later in 2024.