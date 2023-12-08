Nigerians have no business with poverty —Catholic Bishop

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rev. Felix Ajakaye, yesterday, declared that there was no justification for Nigerians to be poor, saying the country is blessed with enormous resources enough to improve the lives of people.

Ajakaye urged the present crop of political leaders to eradicate poverty in the country, live by example and make citizens’ welfare central to their hearts and programmes.

He noted that governments, at all levels, should put in place measures to ensure that Nigerians live a life of dignity in human persons.

The clergyman spoke at the graduation ceremony of vocational skills trainees and the distribution of Start-Up Kits for 400 persons trained by Caritas Nigeria, in Ekiti State.

The Non-profit organisation established by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, with the theme: ‘Building Sustainable Livelihoods in Vibrant Community (B-SLiC) Project’, was held at the Pope John Paul II, Pastoral Centre, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said: “Nigeria has no reason to be poor, but sadly enough, we are still far away from good governance, bad roads, unemployment, and poverty in the land

“If we want to eradicate poverty in Nigeria, we can do it, but our government and citizens must mean it, not about the government alone, let everybody be involved in the process.

“Government should be able to provide an enabling environment, where people can help themselves and create an environment where people can learn skills.

“Citizens on their own should be willing to take up their responsibilities. The government cannot cater for all, but if you show your skills and develop interest, it will be better for society.

Also, speaking, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Babangida Audu urged Nigerians, the government and the citizens, to ensure that poverty is eradicated, due to the abundant natural resources deposited in the country.

The Director of Humanitarian Service, Caritas Nigeria, Nkese Udongwo, said the idea is to train the vulnerable on life skills for people to generate income for themselves and the community.