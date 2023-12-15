Nigerians deserve stable power supply, Minister tells officials

-Plans consumers forum in January

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has restated the determination of the President Bola Tinubu administration to improve power supply in the country, stressing that Nigerians deserve stable electricity supply.

Speaking to officials of the ministry, government agencies under the ministry and a select group of international development bodies at the Day 3 of the Ministerial Retreat in Abuja, Chief Adelabu said government officials must rise up to the new challenge as things would not continue the same going forward.

“From the Power Ministry to the agencies there are a lot of issues to be thrashed out. We know what our mandate is but are we delivering on our mandate? On a scale of 0-10, where do we currently stand? How do we fully support all the sectoral issues that have been raised by the operators and stakeholders?

“We need to address the issue of human capacity. Can we really address the challenges in the industry as we are presently constituted in terms of the quality and quantity of personnel that we have? Can we rise up to expectations given the current processes that we have? What kind of support do we need from the government and the private for us to do our job the way it is expected?

Chief Adelabu said these are the issues the government officials need to address to ensure that power supply is improved across the country.

“I believe we can do it. Nigerians deserve a stable electricity supply. Let us light up Nigeria”, he charged them.

The Minister noted that the new power sector policy must be consumer focused, disclosing that the government would hold a forum in January that would be exclusively focused on consumer issues.

According to him, “We are all consumers of electricity both from the household point of view, businesses and industrial point of view. I’m a consumer of electricity and that is what I’m bringing into this job. In all our discussions there is a consumer perspective to it.

“Sometime in January, we are going to have a consumer forum where the industry players and consumer groups will meet to address all issues affecting electricity consumers in the country”.

He pointed out that the government was aware that electricity distribution companies, DisCos, have a lot of issues ranging from metering, to poor network infrastructure and to collection losses, disclosing that the policy document that will come out of the retreat would be part of the Integrated Power Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan which is a requirement of the Electricity Act 2023.