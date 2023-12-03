Nigerian youth aspirations’ll not nosedive if… – PASGR

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR), has emphasised that the aspirations of Nigerian youths will not nosedive if there is adequate investment in the education sector and youth empowerment programmes.

The organization noted that a large number of Nigerian youths are not realizing their full potential due to a lack of opportunities and resources, adding that the Nigerian education system is in need of urgent reform in order to equip youths with the necessary skills to compete in the global market.

The emphasis was made while addressing participants at the Youth Aspirations and Resilience workshop, organized by the group in collaboration with the MasterCard Foundation in Ibadan.

Speaking at the workshop attended by various youth organisations, opinion leaders, and media representatives, the Programme Officer, Research and Policy, PASGR, Mr. Joel Otieno, called for the implementation of robust youth empowerment programmes, such as vocational training and apprenticeship prograes, to provide the much-needed skills for young people. He also urged the government to provide more financial and technical support for youth entrepreneurs, and to create an enabling environment for youth-led businesses to thrive.

Furthermore, Otieno stressed the need for effective mentorship programmes to guide and support young people on their career paths.

He said: “Although realities differ by country, young women and men continue to face the greatest challenges of unemployment, underemployment, and informality which predisposes them to uncertain futures.””Strikingly, the majority of young people engage in insecure, risky and undignified work simply because they cannot stay unemployed in the face of increasingly dificult living conditions.”

“In such environments, evidence has shown that young women compared to men, are disproportionately affected and often face persistent challenges due to enmbedded cultural norms and differences in coping strategies. Besides, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of young people across Africa cannot be over-emphasised.”

“Several barriers such as the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity negatively affected the aspirations of Nigerian youngmen and women in different ways.

“Most of the youths (79.0%) running businesses indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic affected their businesses compared to pre-COVID19 era.”

“The major effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on youths’ businesses was a significant loss of income and this was experienced by over 60.0% of the youth.More than 5 out of 10 young people lost opportunities and customers, and business options were reduced by about 45.0%.”

“Generally, young women and young people in the rural segments of the country experienced fewer job opportunities than men and urban youths, respectively during the pandemic.

“However, young women, generally, experienced more emotional trauma. They were constrained to stay at home to take care of their children and in the process, many of them fell victim to rape and other forms of domestic mess,” he posited.

Also speaking in the same vein, a senior lecturer in the Department of Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan, Babatunde Ojebuyi, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity had a negative impact on the lives of many Nigerian youths.

Ojebuyi, who also served as the Project Principal Investigator in Nigeria, discussed the research project’s outcomes, highlighting the significant barriers faced by Nigerian youths due to factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and insecurity.He explained that these challenges had diverse negative effects on the aspirations of young Nigerians.