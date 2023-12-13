Nigerian varsity rekindles hope with unveiling of electric vehicles  

The Engineering squad in the Centre for Sustainable Energy of the Kwara State University (KWASU) has unveiled an electric vehicle.

By Demola Akinyemi

The Engineering squad in the Centre for Sustainable Energy of the Kwara State University (KWASU) has converted a petrol engine bus to one that is powered by electricity.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh disclosed this on Tuesday on the 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremony for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

He said that the achievement came in a bid to provide a better alternative to Nigerians on the heels of the removal of subsidy on petrol and the resultant increase in the price of PMS.

According to him, “With this success, the institution has been placed in the lead of rethinking her environmental culture and developing new paradigms for solving problems and ensuring global environmental sustainability.”

He added that, “We consider it a major achievement, not just for our Green Initiative, but for our determination to add value to the economy of the state and her populace.

“This initiative ensures higher efficiency in powering automobiles, helps our environment to be less polluted and has attracted partnerships with the Kwara State Government and private institutions”.

Professor Jimoh, who said that three vehicles, namely: Sedan, Hilux and 22-seater Coaster bus had been converted to electricity-powered vehicles, added that investors had started to show interest in the product.

He therefore called on the state government and individuals who have scrapped vehicles to bring them for conversion at moderate charges.

The KWASU vice chancellor also said that the institution has commissioned a plastic recycling plant of the Centre for Entrepreneurship, adding that with the initiative, “tons of plastic waste that would have polluted our environment are currently being converted to pavement stones”.

Electric vehicle excites Governor Abdulrazaq

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Second Left)

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, expressed excitement at the achievement.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, @ReaLAARahma after inspecting the vehicle in the evening, the Governor said he was excited by the feat of “the great engineers”, (as) the vehicle works perfectly with different accessories.

“This is innovation at its finest, and a clear indication that we are fast turning the corners as our country steadily joins the world to reduce over reliance on fossil fuel and adopt cleaner energy. This innovation could not have come at a better time as governments at all levels make different efforts to ease the inconveniences associated with the removal of fuel subsidy.

“I commend the team of engineers led by KWASU’s Head of Technical Unit Centre for Sustainable Energy and Chief Technologist at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering AbdulAzeez Akande. I also commend the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Shaykh Lukman Jimoh, who led the team to Government House Thursday morning, all of them driven in the electric vehicle.

“I assured the team of our constant support as they do more to deploy technology and their own will-power to make life worth more living for. The future is here, and I’m super glad that Kwara is in the race to the top!” the Governor wrote.

