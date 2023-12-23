Nigerian student jailed 40 months over bomb threat to UK varsity

A Perth Sheriff Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has sentenced Somtochukwu Okwuoha, a 26-year-old Master’s student at Dundee University, Scotland, to 40 months in prison.

According to the BBC, Okwuoha, the international energy studies student, will also be deported.

Okwuoha, who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2021, claimed to have a military background and had enlisted the terror group, ISIS, to help bomb the university. And he told staff he planned to target the city in a chemical attack.

Sheriff William Wood said: “Your presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good, and I make a recommendation for your deportation in due course.”

Also, Okwuoha was said to have formed a friendship with a fellow student, who rejected his advances.

Sheriff Wood said: “You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course.

“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff.

“You threatened mass murder, terrorism, said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons.”

‘Blood will spill’

A witness, Keith Mackle, 58, now a retired director of student services, told Perth Sheriff Court he became aware of “serious concerns” in the autumn of 2021.

He said staff members received emails making terrorist threats.

One said: “Expect a massive bomb explosion at the University of Dundee. I have contacted ISIS terrorists to plant bombs on campus.

“I can assure you staff and students will die in great numbers. 9/11 will be a joke compared to what will happen.

“Blood will spill and flesh will be scattered.”

Okwuoha, a prisoner at Perth, was found guilty of threatening to murder staff at the university and commit terrorist crime between December 2021 and June 2022.

Okwuoha was also found guilty of threatening to behead police officers and detonate bombs he had planted at Dundee University.

Vanguard News