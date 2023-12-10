Nigerian security agencies not working on same page — Uba Sani alleges

…as Senators donate salaries to Tudun-Biri

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has alleged that the security agencies in Nigeria were not working on the same page and called on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to help ensure that the survivors of Tudun-Biri community who lost their relatives during the error attack, get justice.

The Governor was responding to remarks by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin who represented Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna on Sunday.

Jibrin declared that members of the Senate would donate their salaries to the Tudun-Biri community, and expressed deep emphaty over the error attack on Tudun Biri community.

Governor Uba Sani who assured that the Kaduna State Government would continue to support the security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional duties, sought for a speedy investigation into the error attack by the Army, with a view to bringing culprits to book and putting an end to future error attacks in any part of the country.

He also revisited his earlier calls for a state police, which he believed would complement the existing security arrangement.

The Deputy Senate President whose entourage included Senators Ali Ndume, Lawal Adamu Usman, Abba Moro, Opeyemi, Naziru Yar’Adua

and others, visited and commiserated injured victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

In a statement issued by Ismail Mudashiru, media aide to the Deputy Senate President, it was stated the December salaries of Senators amounted to “N109m to victims of Kaduna drone misfire .”

The statement reads, “All the 109 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have donated their one-month salaries, amounting to N109m to the victims of drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, announced this at the Kaduna Government House when he led a high-powered delegation of the Senate to the state.

The Senators were received by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Senator Barau said the money would be sent to the state governor for onward delivery to the victims.

The governor thanked the senators for their donation.