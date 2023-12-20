Nigerian passport holders can travel Visa free to a beautiful island in the middle of the Atlantic oceans, says Chioma Nwaorie

A seasoned real estate consultant and licensed realtor, based in Cape Verde, Chioma Nwaorie has revealed to Vanguard, a wonderful island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that Nigeria passport holders could visit without a Visa.

As a licensed real estate consultant based in Cape Verde, you have a wealth of knowledge about the opportunities and attractions in the country. Could you share with our readers why Nigerians should consider visiting Cape Verde?

Chioma Nwaorie:

Nigerians should consider visiting Cape Verde for several compelling reasons. Firstly, Cape Verde offers visa-free access to Nigerians, this is a significant advantage considering the recent bans placed on Nigerian passports by other popular destinations like Dubai, Maldives and even Seychelles. Additionally, with its 10 amazing islands, Cape Verde presents an unforgettable experience to visitors as each island has a unique and diverse experience.

Cape Verde sounds truly enchanting. With so many destinations to choose from, why should Nigerian travellers prioritize Cape Verde over other options?

Chioma Nwaorie:

Cape Verde is more than just a destination as it offers so much more. Whether you’re seeking a leisurely beach vacation or a rewarding investment opportunity, Cape Verde offers the best of both worlds. It is a beautiful destination that attracts millions of tourists from Europe alone not to mention visitors from another part of the world, reflecting its universal appeal and charm.

You mentioned investment opportunities in Cape Verde. Could you provide more insight into the real estate landscape?

Chioma Nwaorie:

Certainly! Cape Verde’s real estate sector is booming, with a higher demand for properties than its current supply. The country’s strategic location, stable currency, and the potential for capital appreciation make it an attractive investment option. Additionally, Cape Verde’s government incentives offer the unique possibility for foreign investors to obtain a green card and pathway to citizenship through investment in real estate. We have witnessed instances where property purchasers have not only benefited from capital appreciation but have also explored the opportunity to secure residency and potentially citizenship through their investments.

Here is a unique example of one of our clients who started the purchase of his property in November 2022 when the euro was 680 to Naira. By May 2023, when he finished payment, the euro had risen to 780-800. As of now, in December 2023, the euro to Naira exchange rate is about 1300-1400. This means that if my client decides to sell his property now at the same price he got it, he has already made over 40% on capital appreciation. The value of the property at the time of purchase was €80k for a two-bedroom in Praia. and before the completion of his payment in May, the same 2-bedroom was going for €100k. How did we find out? During his payment, he couldn’t come up with the final payment on time, and I suggested we could sell it. He agreed for a split second, but when we got a buyer who offered him €100k for the same property, he changed his mind. Mind you, all these offers came before he completed the payment of the property.

This is impressive!

Chioma Nwaorie:

Yeah, but the truth is that property prices are still very good now, so I advise investors who are looking to make money or own a second home in a wonderful secured island should consider Cape Verde ASAP. Europeans and Asians are investing heavily across all islands.

It’s clear that Cape Verde offers unique advantages for both leisure and enterprise, Can you elaborate on the benefits of setting up a business in Cape Verde?

Chioma Nwaorie:

Setting up a business in Cape Verde presents several advantages, including being considered a tax haven and offering a stable currency for transactions. Business owners looking to diversify their portfolio and connect to European and Western markets should seriously consider Cape Verde. Due to its strategic location, Cape Verde connects Africans to Europe, America, Asia and the Western world. The potential for currency appreciation is also noteworthy, as evidenced by the example of a property purchaser whose capital appreciated by over 40% within a relatively short period. Additionally, the government’s investment programs provide avenues for foreign investors to secure residency and ultimate citizenship through business registration partway. This, coupled with the favourable market conditions, makes Cape Verde an attractive destination for business ventures, investment, and the pursuit of long-term residency and citizenship goals.

With such compelling reasons to visit Cape Verde, how can our readers take the first step in exploring the options available?

Chioma Nwaorie:

I encourage Nigerians to consider visiting Cape Verde. Not every time Dubai lol… Cape Verde is a wonderful island with lots of opportunities. You can enjoy a wonderful vacation here, a good investment, explore setting up a business, obtain a green card, or better still, enjoy a combination of these possibilities. It’s perfect to own a second home or beach home here, and prices are still very affordable. I advise you to visit Cape Verde to experience it firsthand and the various opportunities that it presents. For those seeking guidance and support in navigating this exciting landscape, including green card and citizenship options, I recommend reaching out to Chave Group (thechavegroup) on Instagram or email [email protected]. They will provide invaluable assistance in unlocking the full potential of Cape Verde as a destination for leisure, investment, and potential pathways to residency or citizenship.