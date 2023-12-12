Nigerian internet doesn’t like outspoken women – Actress Moet Abebe

Controversial Nollywood actress and media personality Moet Abebe has claimed that Nigerian internet users don’t like outspoken women.

Abebe, who recently has been in the news over some controversial opinions on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast which she co-hosts with reality star, Tolani Baj, said the internet detests women who are assertive.

She made this known in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by former reality star Natacha Akide, aka Tacha

She said, “The internet in general or let me just say the internet in Nigeria. The internet, in general, doesn’t seem to like outspoken women.

“As long as you are a woman that is coming out to say this is what I like, this is what I don’t like, this is what I want, this is what I don’t want, the internet doesn’t like it.”

Vanguard News