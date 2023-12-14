Nigerian diaspora groups split over veracity of 2023 elections

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria Diaspora groups in Europe and America are divided over the veracity or otherwise of the 2023 general elections.

The members of a group, Nigerian Diaspora Communities in Europe and America (NDCEA) have therefore, resolved to hold a review meeting to assess the conduct of the elections under the leadership of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu,and take necessary action.

The group in a statement signed by the National Coordinator of Nigerian Diaspora in Europe and America, Mr Collins Abraham Douglas, explained that it would amount to cowardice if Nigerians in diaspora do not speak on the worrisome problems surrounding the conduct of the 2023 election.

“The planned review conference scheduled to hold in Washington,United States on Tuesday this December, is part of actions intended to push for sanctions and embark on a worldwide campaign.,” they stated.

They said discussions were expected amongst members on the need for the international communitiy to impose sanctions on those alleged to have rigged the 2023 elections.

Although some members held the view that the elections were relatively fair, the leadership said there were indications that the review meeting would afford members opportunity to critically discuss the controversial issues and arrive at a resolution .

They called on Nigerians to join them to rid INEC of alleged bad eggs and corrupt leaders, adding that democracy is about government of the people and all stakeholders must be ready to join the fight to entrench Democratic ideals during and after any election in the country .

The statement added that some prominent Nigerians were invited to attend the crucial meeting.