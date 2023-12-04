Nigerian delegation presents country report to ECOWAS Parliament

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian Delegation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has presented its country report to the Second Ordinary Session of 2023.

The report, presented by Honorable Linda Ikpeazu, highlighted the progress made by Nigeria in various areas, including politics, security, economy, and human rights protection.

The report noted the Supreme Court’s October 26 judgment affirming the outcome of Nigeria’s presidential election held earlier in the year. This affirmation has provided the necessary political stability for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his pledge to work closely with ECOWAS member nations to implement the organization’s decisions and policies.

The report acknowledged the challenges posed by insecurity across various states of the Federation, including the Boko Haram insurgency, the rise of criminal gangs in the South-East region, and the threat of secessionist movements. It also affirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to prioritizing security, which culminated in the replacement of the country’s service chiefs to address these challenges effectively.

The report acknowledged that Nigeria’s economy has been affected by various factors, including the recent Naira redesign policy, low crude oil output, high inflation, and weak growth of the private sector. Despite these challenges, the economy is expected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2024.

The report expressed concern over the human rights situation in Nigeria, including violations that occurred during the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states. According to the report, the government has pledged to investigate these violations and bring perpetrators to justice.

The report emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to implementing ECOWAS texts, including the Protocol Relating to the Community Levy, the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Goods, and the Supplementary Act on Equality of Rights Between Women and Men for Sustainable Development in the ECOWAS Region. It added that Nigeria is committed to advancing the growth of the ECOWAS region through various community development initiatives.

“The government is committed to fulfilling its obligations under ECOWAS treaties and protocols, ensuring continued progress in the region,” the lawmakers said.