Nigerian Consulate in Buea, COW educate Nigerians on rule of law, living together in Cameroon

Leaders from the North West, South West and Littoral regions of Cameroon have received training on the rule of law and coexisting as foreigners in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

The training was organised recently by the Coalition of the Willing, COW, and Lawyers All Africa for Africans in partnership with the Nigerian Consulate in the North West and South West regions in Buea.

Addressing the participants and trainers during the workshop held at the Buea Mountain Hotel, the Nigerian Consul General for the North West and South West regions, H.E. Ambassador Baapah Lawal, expressed his gratitude to the COW for taking the initiative to empower Nigerians living in Cameroon with their rights.

He also encouraged all the participants to pay close attention and follow the training diligently.

The workshop, H.E Ambassador Bappah Lawal said is a demonstration of the importance the Consulate General of Nigeria in Buea attaches to educating Nigerian communities in Cameroon about their rights.

“When they know their rights, they will not run afoul of the law, so as much as it is our responsibility to promote harmonious living between Cameroonians and Nigerians. This seminar fulfils that objective,” he said.

On his part, the President of Coalition of the Willing, Barrister John Kameni, said the workshop was an opportunity to demonstrate the importance of protecting foreigners and living together.

“The protection of foreign nationals is primordial, especially in the North West and South West. Nigerians in Cameroon must know their rights and must be protected by the laws of this country, and they must be part of peacebuilding,” Barrister Kameni.

While appreciating the efforts of H.E Bappah Lawal in protecting his compatriots in Cameroon, Barrister Kameni challenged Nigerians present not to allow themselves to become vehicles of trouble or chaos.

“No Nigerian or any foreigner should be harassed by any foreigner because in such circumstances, people take advantage to misjudge the intentions of the Head of State in living together and the diplomatic relationship that exists between Cameroon and Nigeria,” he said.

Participants at the workshop were drilled on various issues by trainers, including lawyers, scholars, and prosecutors.

Dr Barrister Chana Anthony groomed participants on issues of rule of law and the role of the lawyer in facilitating and protecting rights of foreigners while Justice Mbuagbaw enlightened participants on the role of the prosecutor in the protection of foreigners.

On his part, Dr Mikano from the University of Buea lectured on the rule of law and the protection of the rights of aliens while Dr Barrister Enow Benjamin briefed participants on the rule of law and living together.

Speaking to journalists after the training, Barrister Kameni expressed his satisfaction that the participants could better appreciate their rights.

“We are happy that going home today they know their rights and will ensure that whenever they are harassed, they should contact the Consulate, a lawyer or the legal department because we owe it to maintain the friendly relationship we have between our two countries,” he said.

On his part, the Consul General expressed his joy with the caliber of trainers, saying he was satisfied that the participants were fully edified on their rights in this light he challenged them to regularise their legal status in the country and to remain law abiding.

“They should ensure they have their resident permits or cards as the process is been clarified to them. They know what they need to do to regularise their situation in Cameroon to be good ambassadors of Nigeria here,” he said.

One of the participants, eminent philanthropist, HRH Eze Thomas .J. Onyengubo, Eze Gburugburu 1 of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in Cameroon, expressed that he found the lessons to be interesting and informative. He promised to share the knowledge he gained with his community members who were unable to attend the workshop.

“…ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Bringing together Nigerians to listen to lawyers tell them about their rights is crucial for them staying here in peace and harmony,” he said.