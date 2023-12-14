Nigerian CG calls for unity among Nigerians in Bamenda

The Nigeria Consul General to the Southwest and Northwest Regions of Cameroon, Ambassador Lawal Bappah, has called for a peaceful and harmonious relationship between Nigerians and Cameroonians in Bamenda, during a courtesy call on the Northwest Regional Governor, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique recently.

Ambassador Lawal Bappuh indicated that the prevailing insecurity in the Northwest region is a huge concern to the Consulate in Buea and it is preoccupying the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “It’s a huge challenge to the two friendly countries. The peace we need in Cameroon is the peace we also need in Nigeria. When there is no peace in Cameroon, definitely there will be no peace in Nigeria,” he told the media.

The Nigerian Consul General emphasized that authorities in Abuja and Yaoundé would continue to explore areas of collaboration to restore normalcy. “We must find a lasting solution to what is happening,” he noted.

The Nigerian CG has also cautioned the newly elected executive members of the Bamenda Chapter of the Nigerian Union to live harmoniously and respect the laws of Cameroon. The call was made during the official installation of the executive recently in Bamenda. The installation ceremony was chaired by the Consul General of Nigeria for the South West and North West Region, Ambassador Lawal Bappah.

Present on the side of Cameroon was the Senior Divisional Officer, SDO, of Mezam, Simon Emile Mooh, who represented the Governor of the North West Region, Divisional Officer, DO, of Bamenda II and HRH the Fon of Mekong.

Before presenting the newly elected executive to the Nigerian community in Bamenda on Sunday, the Consul General had earlier presented them to Governor Adolphe Lele L’afrique where discussions were centered on peaceful coexistence and addressing the insecurity that is plaguing some parts of the region.

During the event, authorities urged the Nigerian community in Bamenda to make sure that they conduct themselves well, be peaceful and not be involved in any illegal activity.

“My strong message to them is to respect the laws of the Republic of Cameroon. This is a very challenging environment; so I ask them to continue conducting themselves very well. Since it’s a border community, Nigerians should avoid getting involved in illegal activities because doing so will attract the wrath of the law,” Ambassador Lawal Bappah said.

The Consul General also called on his compatriots to focus only on their businesses, stay neutral and not be involved in the domestic politics of Cameroon. Bappah enjoined the newly installed executive to follow in the footsteps of the previous executive, who maintained peace amongst the community members during their term in office.

In his remarks at the occassion, the SDO of Mezam, Simon Emile Mooh, also tasked the executive to work closely with local authorities in Bamenda. He called on them to ensure reconciliation among all Nigerians in Bamenda and ensure they have their valid residence permits.

The newly installed President of the Bamenda Chapter of the Nigerian Union, Nze Clifford Edozie, said the entire executive is going to follow all the advices. Nze Clifford, while commenting on their projects, revealed that the union has a project to build a community hall for the Nigerians in Bamenda.

“May be by March or April 2024, we will lay the foundation and start building a hall for our own, so that we may not continue to pay rent during our events,” Nze Clifford said.

The newly installed executives revealed that they will embark on uniting all the Nigerians in Bamenda under one union. He regretted the fact that the over seven-year armed conflict in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon has forced many of his people to migrate to other regions.

The Secretary General of the union, Chukwu Humphrey, in his speech, pleaded with the newly installed chairman and his executive to support Nigerians who do business. According to him, security forces have been extorting huge sums of money from them. Chukwu also begged Ambassador Lawal Bappah to help the union in repatriating stranded Nigerians.

He added that this is becoming a difficult task for them. The occasion also saw Ambassador Lawal Bappah decorated in the famous North-West traditional regalia “Togho’ by the Nigerian traditional council in Bamenda.