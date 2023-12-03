Nigerian-born scholar, Osamaye bags doctorate degree, fellow award

By Ezra Ukanwa

Nigerian-born scholar and the national coordinator of the Progressive Change Agents Initiative, Seun Osamaye has been awarded a Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) and Distinguished Fellow Award by Prowess University in Delaware, United States, and Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM) Nigeria.

Osamaye was recognised for her outstanding academic and professional accomplishments.

This honor according to a statement yesterday was a testament to her hard work and dedication to nation-building.

It said felicitations from across the globe have poured in for Osamaye for these remarkable achievements

Osamaye is a distinguished academic and trailblazer in the field of education, Administration Management, political, and philanthropic endeavors.

She is an educationist who has taught at various educational levels for almost two decades.

She has attained a work-life balance through a successful career, family, and socio-political life.

Osamaye started her lecturing career in the Department of English at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo now Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo after graduating as the best Student in her class, she was loved by all students and staff.

She has also made huge impact on the political landscape of the country at a young age.

In 2019, she was the coordinator of the Small Allhaji Campaign Organisation, a successful campaign organization that led to the emergence of Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye as a member of the House of Representatives for ldanre/lfedore federal constituency of Ondo State in the 9th Assembly.

Seun is a recipient of over 50 awards and recognitions across Nigeria.