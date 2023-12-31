Nigerian-born Canadian, Beauty Obasuyi aims for Guinness World Record in ‘Longest Cooking Marathon’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beauty Obasuyi, the Nigerian-born Canadian and founder of Naija Jollof, is gearing up for a significant challenge.

Starting January 10th at 295A Queen St. East in Brampton, she aims to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Cooking Marathon.’ Beyond the cooking feat, her mission is deeply rooted in supporting families in need.

Diving into the history of this record-breaking endeavor, Hilda Baci from Lagos, Nigeria, cooked tirelessly for 100 hours, surpassing the previous record set by Lata Tondon of India, who cooked for an impressive 87 hours and 45 minutes.

However, Alan Fisher from Ireland recently elevated the bar by cooking for astonishing 119 hours and 57 minutes! With this in mind, Beauty Obasuyi has set her sights on surpassing Alan Fisher’s record, aiming to cook continuously for 8 days or 192 hours. This determination only underscores the global passion of chefs like Beauty who aspire for this prestigious title.

In the heart of Brampton, Beauty Obasuyi’s aspirations transcend mere cooking. Recognized for her philanthropic endeavors, especially in aiding homeless families or those in shelters, Beauty’s marathon is not just about setting records but emphasizing community solidarity and the unifying essence of food.

“This challenge embodies more than a record attempt; it’s about illuminating the needs within our community,” expressed Beauty. “It’s a testament to how, together, we can make a difference.”

Residents of Brampton and neighboring areas are urged to stand behind Beauty in this significant undertaking, acknowledging her cooking passion paired with a genuine commitment to philanthropy