Nigerian banks remain resilient, CBN assures

Yemi Cardoso, CBN Governor

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said that Nigerian banks remain resilient.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mrs. Sidi Ali, gave this assurance in a statement today.

She said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has been drawn to reports in some media outlets suggesting that some licensed commercial banks in the country had failed the CBN’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, CAR, for international authorisation.

“We wish to clarify that the Nigerian banking industry remains resilient as key financial soundness indicators were within the regulatory thresholds as captured in the CBN’s most recent Economic Report of 2023.

“Furthermore, the CBN is engaging with various critical stakeholders to sustain the level of confidence in the Nigerian financial sector.

“We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to disregard the media reports listing banks as failing the Capital Adequacy Ratio, CAR, stress test for international authorisation as the report did not emanate from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.”