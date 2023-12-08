Nigerian artiste, Lumzy, to release Amapiano EP

By Ezra Ukanwa

In the bustling city of Lagos, amidst the rhythms of daily life, emerged a young talent destined to make waves in the music world.

Omole Oluwapelumi Emmanuel, better known as ‘Lumzy Smiles,’ embodies the vibrant essence of Nigerian rap.

Born and raised in a household pulsating with the beats of melodies and the joy of celebrations, Lumzy’s passion for music found its roots early on.

His journey began in Festac Town, Lagos, where he and his friends, fueled by their shared love for rhythm and rhyme, indulged in impromptu freestyle rap sessions during their school days.

From these humble beginnings, Lumzy’s star began to rise. His musical prowess captured attention when he released his debut track, ‘Rozay Song,’ back in 2014.

Produced by none other than DJ Klem, the mastermind behind Wizkid’s chart-topping ‘Holla at Your Boy,’ the song marked Lumzy’s entry into Nigeria’s vibrant music industry.

With an insatiable drive to share his artistry, Lumzy ventured beyond borders, captivating audiences at prestigious events like ‘Sprite Triple Slam,’ ‘Peak Talent Hunt,’ and ‘The Pepsi Campus Voice.’ His dedication to his craft was recognized with a nomination at the Anuca Award in 2017, earning him accolades as a promising new act.

But Lumzy’s ambition knew no bounds. Pursuing higher education in Political Science & International Relations at Istanbul Gelişim University in Turkey didn’t deter his musical pursuits. In fact, it broadened his horizons, allowing him to infuse global influences into his music.

In February 2021, Lumzy’s artistic range shone brightly with the release of his debut body of work, ‘FESTAC BREED THE E.P.’ The EP, a fusion of his diverse musical influences, marked a milestone in his musical odyssey.

Now, poised for another groundbreaking moment, Lumzy is on the cusp of releasing his latest track, ‘HAKIMI.’ Produced by the acclaimed ‘Body Beat,’ this upcoming amapiano masterpiece isn’t just a song; it’s a narrative of self-worth, set to resonate deeply with audiences.

Lumzy Smiles, the ‘dope boy’ known for his infectious energy and lyrical prowess, is gradually etching his name onto the global music scene. With each beat, each verse, he’s proving that his journey, rooted in passion and perseverance, is an anthem of self-expression and musical brilliance.

As the world eagerly anticipates the release of ‘HAKIMI’ on December 8th, Lumzy invites everyone to join him on this rhythmic journey across social platforms, promising not just a song but an experience that transcends borders and speaks to the soul.