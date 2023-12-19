Nigeria remains top level destination for investments —Tinubu

File: President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assured the international investment community that his administration would ensure that Nigeria remains a top-level destination for offshore and onshore investments.

Receiving the Group Chairman and CEO of Total Energies Worldwide, Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said: “The moment I took over, there was a clear path that we set out to pursue, and we will ensure that Nigeria remains a top-level investment choice in the dynamics of the offshore and onshore sectors.

“We will review troublesome areas, fiscally and otherwise, to incentivize gas production in the age of transition to cleaner energy. We are ready to make a difference as a government. The good handshake that we have is for partnership and to accelerate and incentivize gas production in pursuit of the energy transition.

“He reiterated FG’s commitment to remove all anti-investment impediments in the country.

“We are committed to removing all cobwebs and anti-investment impediments in the oil and gas industry. We have a clear path that we are committed to pursuing. We are ready to work with you,” he said.

He commended Total Energies for its years of exploration and investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, citing the feat as evidence of the company’s commitment and confidence in Nigeria.

Earlier in his address, Global CEO of Total Energies Worldwide, Patrick Pouyanne, informed President Tinubu that Nigeria was “very important” for Total Energies, accounting for eight to 10 percent of the company’s worldwide total production and over 18 percent of its global investment.

Pouyanne also highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining its zero-flaring position in Nigeria to both heal the environment and monetize all available gas resources in support of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.