‘Nigeria, other African countries need creative solutions to address challenges’

By Vera Anyagafu

Nigeria along with other African countries have been urged to embrace creative solutions toward addressing it’s multifaceted challenges.

This was the submission of tech accelerator, ALX Nigeria and 9mobile at the first edition of the Pitch-Your-Business Competition, in Lagos.

The challenges spanning for economic disparities, infrastructural deficits, technology gaps, governance hurdles, and beyond necessitate a shift towards creative, out-of-the-box solutions.

The event which was organised to encourage youths to embrace technology starred nine final contestants drawn from current learners at the different ALX programmes and hubs.

In her welcome address, Chineze Amanfo, Head of Public Relations, 9mobile expressed her gratitude to ALX Nigeria for consistently equipping young Nigerians with world-class tech skills that prepare them for job employment and entrepreneurship in the technology landscape.

She stated that 9Mobile remains Nigeria’s most innovative and tech-driven telecommunications company committed to promoting ideas that boost the nation’s creative economy.

She said: ” Nigeria, and Africa at large needs creative solutions to her many-sided problems. This competition is not just about winning but primarily about your brilliant ideas.

“The ideas you come up with can revolutionize the industries you find yourself in the future. All of you are winners in my eyes. Give it your hundred percent. I wish you all the best.”

Also, ALX Country Growth Marketing Manager, Seun Babajide-Duroshola, said: “Tinubu-led government is partnering with the private sector to create more digital tools for the youths.

“ALX is focused on impacting young people. Last Tuesday we visited two secondary schools – Government College Secondary School and Eric Moore Senior High School both in the Surulere area of Lagos.

“Our aim was to give back to our community by introducing public high school students to technology skills capable of transforming their lives. With over 430 senior school students reached, we are committed to visiting more schools in the coming months.”