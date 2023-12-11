Nigeria not yet serious with anti-graft war – FENRAD

. Says ‘transactional judiciary’, dent on Nigeria’s image

By Steve Oko

Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), has said that Nigeria does not yet seem to be serious with the fight against corruption.

FENRAD which stated this at a press conference to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State, regretted that despite the much noise about anti-graft war, corruption is still deeply entrenched in the country.

FENRAD Executive Director, Comrade Nnanna Nwafor, who read from a prepared text, said Nigeria could not claim to be really fighting corruption when many see its judiciary as “transactional”.

The civil rights group noted that controversies and public condemnation trailed many post-election litigations in the country.

“The post-election litigations presented us a new dimension of justice summersault, a situation where we graduated from witnessing courts of coordinate jurisdiction issue contradictory judgements to the lower courts upturning judgements delivered by the apex court, all in one dispensation. To many in Nigeria, justice is transactional. Today there is judiciary capture.”

Continuing, he said: “From procuring ₦160 million-worth of vehicles for some 469 lawmakers to the story of a presidential yacht, including ₦70 and ₦35 billion respectively awarded to the lawmakers and judiciary. What we hear from a nation borrowing to fund her budget is insufferable.

FENRAD further frowned at the high cases of disrespect to the rule of law by the government in power.

“The last administration ruled largely through court disobedience, and without regard to the rule of law. Under its watch animals acquired uncharacteristic traits such that reptiles, primates and rodents “swallowed money.’

The rights group also said that the rising cases of political prosecution was an embarrassment to fight against corruption

“In Nigeria today, illegal and continued detention of political prisoners thrive. There is a growing trust deficit today concerning the judiciary which was not made better by a startling revelation from a certain retiring justice of the Supreme Court who alleged that there is corruption in the system. “

FENRAD which held the press conference in partnership with USAID, urged Governments at all levels to stop playing to the gallery and get serious with the anti-corruption crusade.

The civil rights group also condemned the high number of delegates that represented Nigeria at the just concluded summit on climate change in Dubai.

“The recent diplomatic junket during the Conference of Parties of 2023 involving some thousands of delegates or nearly a half of a thousand is unsuitable for a time when Nigerians are being urged to make sacrifices, under the pains brought about by subsidy-free regime and monetary policy reforms.

“The saddest of it all was that the nation could be spending more on delegates than the USA and the United Kingdom, all her creditors.

“The Foundation is deeply worried that billions are awarded to presidential travels through appropriation every fiscal year. The Foundation calls for financial discipline.”

FENRAD also said that the appointment of card-carrying members the ruling party as election umpires was a mockery to anti-corruption crusade.

“Public officials, including those in charge of monetary policy, meddle in politics even when their vaults are used as the repository of electoral materials.

“Card-carrying members of political parties are appointed commissioners in INEC against the oath of neutrality. All these are not how to win the war against corruption, but could rather sustain corruption.

The most lamentable in all this is that in the last eight years, the state secret service became an actualizing agent of lawlessness.

“Court scenes had witnessed an attempt to rearrest someone the court had freed or inter-agency rivalry. The DSS, as they are called, regrettably became a state within a state.”

FENRAD called for commitment on the part of Government in the fight against corruption which, according to it, is denting the image of the country.

“It is our thinking that to end or at least fight corruption, the nation needs and ought to be doing better. So far, the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration is still vague and almost unknowable. Better can be done.”

FENRAD also frowned at the humongous amounts of money appropriated for feeding and trips, saying such portrays Nigeria as paying lip service to anti-corruption crusade.

“Across the thirty-six states, a recent data revealed how taxpayers’ money is spent on foreign trips, refreshments, servicing of jets, political mobilisation and sundry other overheads. The war against corruption is never for the federal government alone, hence we all must unite in this crusade. We are all in this together, we either save ourselves or we sink.

It, therefore, identified weak law enforcement agencies, lack of transparency, a culture of impunity, political interference, as part of the drawbacks against the anti-corruption war.