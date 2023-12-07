‘Nigeria must look inwards for tax to stabilise economy, bridge infrastructure gap’

By Elizabeth Osayande & Blessing Lawal

The special guest of honour, at the 49th induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Akinde Aremu, has called on the government to explore taxation as a means to stabilize the economy, bridge infrastructure, support education, and great more employment opportunities.

Speaking on the theme: “Navigating the Tax Landscape: A Journey of Professional Excellence, “Aremu noted that: “It is a known fact that taxation has become a key source of funding nations the world over and Nigeria is not an exception. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the proposed budget estimates laid before the National Assembly eyes N10.4tn tax revenue in 2024.

“This is a clarion call to the Tax practitioners to achieve the set target. This portends that the tax revenue base is to be widened to bring more eligible taxpayers into the tax net. Distinguished inductees, the discipline of taxation has never been more relevant at a time when Nigeria is grappling with soaring debts, infrastructure deficits, and rising costs of living, in the face of dwindling income arising from under-investment, sabotage, and theft in the oil and gas sector-the traditional mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

“Therefore, it has become expedient for Nigeria to look inwards by exploiting tax as a means of stabilising the economy, bridging the infrastructure gap, supporting education, and creating employment opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the President/Chairman of Council, CITN, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, in his remarks, called on tax practitioners, and the government to seek ways to maximise taxation in the country, especially in the digital economy, prone to tax leakages.

His words: “The digital economy, as we know has grown dramatically, with digital Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google having a significant presence in the global digital space. Currently, the digital economy accounts for between 15 and 20% of Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, tax administrations in Africa including Nigeria remain unclear on the most effective and efficient way to tax the digital economy. Yet the challenges arising from technological advancement and intricate business models continue to mount; thus, increasing the likelihood of tax revenue leakages.

“As you may all know, there are several international and regional efforts that have been made in recent times to address these issues, the most notable being the OECD Two Pillar Solution. While there have been serious engagements between the FIRS and the OECD to modify and consider the applicability of the Two Pillar solution in Nigeria, we as tax professionals must continually support the development and implementation of tax policy options, rules, and frameworks that will maximise the benefits of the taxing rule for Nigeria.”

The CITN president, also called on new inductees to uphold the principles of the Institute.

“As you progress in your various fields, please do not fall into the trap of complacency. The Institute expects you to hold in high esteem her core values which have been redefined as Service, Teamwork, Excellence, and Professionalism (S.T.E.P). You are also required to project the Institute positively through ethical conduct and by striving for excellence at all times. I beckon you to strictly adhere to these guidelines and principles in the course of your professional engagements.”

While the chairman, membership & professional conduct committee, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, explained the importance of the induction ceremony, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, gave an overview of what the CITN do.

The induction ceremony saw the following persons received awards for their performance during the April professional examination. These included: overall best student, and best student in Financial Tax Analysis, Ogunsola Olawale Olukayode; best graduating female student, Ukpong Ann Johnny; Best Student in Income Tax for Specialosd Business, Mohammed Amina Sarah; Best Student in Business Law; and Principles of Taxation, Nnamdi Echegwisi.

Others were: Best Student in Tax Audit and Investigation, Audu Janet; Best Female Student in International Taxation, Obagbemileke, and Best Student, in the following awards, Financial Reporting, Income Taxation; Indirect Taxation; and Governance, Risk and Ethics, Sulieman Mohammed Usman.