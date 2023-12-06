Nigeria, Kuwait reach agreement for commencement of direct flights

…As FG moves for direct flight agreement with Iran

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen air travel between the two countries, the federal government of Nigeria and Kuwait have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

The agreement was signed at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) Event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vanguard reports that the BASA will allow airlines from both countries to operate an agreed number of flights between Nigeria and Kuwait. It covers both passenger and cargo flights, further promoting trade and tourism between the two nations. The agreement also assures that both countries will benefit from economic gains, as it opens up opportunities for investment and business collaborations.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who signed the BASA on behalf of Nigeria, noted that the agreement would enhance the desired economic ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Keyamo expressed optimism about the agreement’s potential to deepen trade relationships between Nigeria and Kuwait.

He said the move was in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Furthermore, he underscored the important role that the Aviation Sector is positioned to play towards the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda which is aimed at bringing out over 50 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He urged the different players in the aviation sector of both countries to latch on to the opportunities being provided with the signing of the BASA to derive maximum benefits from it.

On his part, the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation of the State of Kuwait, Engr. Emad Faleh Al-Jelwi, noted that the signing of the agreement on direct flights between his country and Nigeria signposted a new beginning for both countries.

According to him, the signing of the agreement on direct flights indicates a strong relationship in the areas of trade, commerce, tourism, education and other areas of socio-economic development which would be to the mutual benefits of the two countries.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria being the most populous and prosperous African nation would provide his country the desired inroad to the continent of Africa.

He urged both countries to maximally utilize the opportunities that are bound to come with the signing of the BASA.

In a related development, Keyamo also held bilateral talks with respect to commencement of flight operations for passengers and cargo, between Nigeria and Iran, with the Aeronautical Authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by the President of Iran Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Mohammadi Bakhsh.

He alluded to the fact that Iran and Nigeria had come a long way and international politics should not be used as a barrier to stifle the harmonious relationship that existed between the two countries, as both countries are members of some international organizations and shared common world views and perspectives.

He assured the Iranians that he would work in concert with other government agencies to ensure the commencement of flight operations between the two nations.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Bakhsh had made reference to the exchange of BASA texts between both countries, which were initiated by the representatives of the Aeronautical Authorities of both countries in Tehran in 2021, and called for the operationalization of the Agreement.

He informed the Minister that Tehran had designated Mahan Air for the operation of Tehran-Lagos route and requested Abuja to also designate its own carrier on the route.

He added that Mahan Air, flies to over 100 destinations in the world and that Nigeria could be a hub for cargo operation for goods emanating from Tehran to Africa.