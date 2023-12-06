Nigeria: Fostering democracy without democrats

By Oludare Akintola

Democracy, particularly participatory democracy has been under severe stress tests across the world in the past few years. The United States experienced a near coup to overturn the presidential election result of 2020. There were strong anti-democratic forces led by the President who lost the election. Certification of election results and counting of the electoral votes which had been a routine exercise for over a century became a brawl that took the country to the brink.

The Nigerian 2023 general elections were like no other since the return to democracy in 1999. There was palpable apprehension that the elections may not hold. There were threats from those agitating for separation from the Nigerian State. The Central Bank threw the country into an unprecedented crisis and agony. The NNPC by whatever name it is now called starved the country of gasoline. The criminals nicknamed bandits, unknown gunmen and kidnappers were wreaking havoc on the society. But then the elections were held. Some well-placed and influential elders were calling for an interim government even before the election as if they did not know that the last experiment with interim government gave us Abacha.

The presidential election attracted the most attention. The day after the election (February 26, 2023), some of the candidates in the presidential election started calling for the cancellation of the election. Former President Obasanjo wrote an open letter to President Buhari asking the President to order INEC to stop collation of the election result and repeat the election. This was followed by demands for an interim government or extension of Buhari’s term. It should be noted that the grouse was with the presidential election.

Although INEC announced the result of the presidential election on March 1, 2023, the political parties that participated in the election knew the result by February 26 because the election result at the polling station was released to agents of each party on the day of the election.

There is no law in Nigeria that empowers the President to annul an election. There is no law in Nigeria that empowers the President to give any directive or order to INEC. The only institution that can void the action of INEC is the Judiciary (the courts). So why would someone like former President Obasanjo be asking the President to truncate the election like General Babangida did in 1993? Chief Obasanjo made a name for himself when he handed over power to an elected civilian administration in 1979 and so the world celebrated him as a democrat. But will a democrat ask the President to exercise a power the President does not have to truncate an election?

Both Obi of LP and Atiku of PDP asked for the cancellation of the election even before the INEC completed the collation of the presidential election. Obi and Atiku eventually filed their election petition on the last day allowed for the petition to be filed.

With all the dramas following the election of February 25, 2023, it is germane to ask if all the people shouting democracy are really democrats and willing to abide by the tenets of democracy!

Everything you have read up to this point was written on May 4, 2023. I did not come around to finish the article. Today November 20, 2023 I read in Nigerian newspapers (online Punch and Vanguard) about the group assembled by General Obasanjo to fashion out his “Afro-democracy”. He said “Western Liberal Democracy is government of a few people over all the people or population.” He urged the re-thinking of Western democracy for Africa. He asked about what we have in our country, culture, tradition, practice and living over the years that we can learn from.

General Obasanjo just removed the façade behind which he had been hiding all his life. General Obasanjo despised democracy when he is not benefiting from it. His assertion that MKO Abiola was not the messiah in South Africa while Nigerians were battling the military junta to restore the mandate the people gave Chief Abiola was an eloquent testimony of General Obasanjo’s disdain for democracy. But when he was sprung from prison to become the President of Nigeria, he promptly declared the day he was sworn in as democracy day.

General Obasanjo was instrumental in the adoption of the American model of presidential system of democracy in Nigeria when he succeeded the assassinated General Murtala Mohammed.

The problem with democracy in Nigeria is not the system but the people running it, especially people like General Obasanjo; people who are incapable of following the rules and the tenets of democracy. People who believe that they are the only wise people and those who see things in a different way are foolish people. When the person who won election is not their preferred candidate, then democracy is bad. No one knows General Obasanjo better than Professor Wole Soyinka. Way back when General Obasanjo was angling to become Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Prof saw through the façade and called out the General. The General’s new pet project of demonizing democracy confirms what Professor Soyinka knew long ago.

Let us look at the Nigerian or African culture and practices being touted as replacement for what the General now labelled Liberal Western Democracy. The Yorubas were ruled by monarchs (Kabiyesi meaning ka bi o kosi), the one who cannot be questioned. From the timeless Things Fall Apart by Professor Chinua Achebe, we know the Igbos were republican and each clan was ruled by titled men. The other parts of the country had monarchs, sultan, emirs etc. Except for the Igbo system where you become a member of the ruling elite by your success in farming and war, all other systems are hereditary and the monarchs are life-long positions. Can these systems work in a society like Nigeria where education has changed everything?

We may need to ask Dr. Kayode Fayemi about his “APC tokan-tokan.” APC tokan-tokan meaning APC wholeheartedly was the governance policy of Fayemi’s administration during his second term as Governor of Ekiti State. Those who were adjudged not to be APC tokan-tokan were banished. Ask Senator Ojudu. Is it not interesting that Dr. Fayemi will now be the advocate of spreading positions around everyone after election? For Dr. Fayemi to be in gathering of people demonizing what they now term Western liberal democracy should be a reason to ask him why he joined NADECO and was in the same Western liberal democracy countries. Opportunism is the explanation.

Nigerians must rise and tell these folks to leave the country alone. Countries in Africa that have practiced the now-demonized democracy are better than those that have been ruled by military dictators. Kenya, with all its problematic elections, is a good example. Nigerians should not forget that an Abacha or Idi Amin can emerge on the scene if we foolishly truncate democracy because General Obasanjo and his team have convinced us to destroy democracy because their preferred candidate did not win the election.

Akintola Esq. is a US-based Nigerian