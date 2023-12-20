Niger lawmakers blame upsurge banditry on failed roads

•Gov Bago presents N613bn budget for 2024

By Wole Mosadomi

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly, yesterday, raised the alarm over the deplorable condition of Federal roads in the state, even as Governor Umaru Bago presented a 2024 budget of N613.274 billion proposal to the House of Assembly for approval.

The legislators said the incessant banditry in the state was as a result of bad roads across the state, which they said is fueling insecurity in the state.

Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji who spoke on behalf of other members during the Governor’s presentation of the budget before them said “Bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements have continued to take advantage of the bad condition of the roads to unleash terror on innocent travelers and residents with loss of lives and properties while many ended up being abducted.

“The entire federal roads in the state are in the state of dilapidation and this has made both commercial and economic lives very difficult and miserable.

“In fact, bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements take advantage of the bad spots of these roads to unleash terror on the people. Some of the roads include Minna-Zungeru-Kontagora roads, Kontagora-Rijau road, Minna-Suleja road, Kontagora-Bangi road and Bida-Minna road.

“These roads are urgently begging for attention and we therefore appeal to the federal government to urgently fix these roads in the fiscal year.”

Meanwhile, while presenting the N613.274 billion budget proposal tagged “Budget of the Future’’, to the House of Assembly for approval, Governor Bago, said had a recurrent expenditure of N149.2 billion or 24.33 per cent and capital expenditure of N464.05 billion, representing 75.67 per cent of the total package.

He said it would be financed through recurrent revenue of N298.052 billion, N155.963 billion of which would come from statutory allocation.

Other revenue sources, he added are Value Added Tax of N50.6 billion, Internally-Generated Revenue of N61.8 billion, excess crude oil and other revenues of N9.5 billion.