Niger Govt dismisses report on ban of alcohol

…says Board not in existence

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago has refuted a news report over the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in the State.

Governor Bago in a statement he signed in Abuja described the story as a figment of the imagination of mischief makers in the State.

He said such a Liquor and Licensing Board is currently not in existence and dissolved a long time ago.

“The Board in question is not in existence as we speak, it was dissolved a long time ago and we are yet to constitute another Board,” Governor Bago emphasized.

He however warned that whoever was “claiming to be its Secretary was an impostor and on his own”.

Reports purportedly signed by one unknown secretary of the state’s Liquor and Licencing Board, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed claimed that the ban of alcohol takes immediate effect on Monday, 1st January 2024 in Suleja and eight other Local Governments sharing blurred boundaries with suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Bago however noted that there was no time he authorized such a directive and the so-called Secretary is unknown to the State.

“The so-called official cannot speak on behalf of the State Government. He is unknown to the State Government.

“The State Government did not authorize the ban of alcohol. I hereby urge the citizenry irrespective of their religious and ethnic leanings to go about their businesses without let or hindrances,” he said.

He remarked that his resolve to sign the 2024 budget was in line with the quest to reposition the state to achieve sustainable growth and development in the state

“We will not be distracted by mischief makers,” he added.