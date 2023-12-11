Nicezzy: From Owerri to the world with ‘Live Life EP’

Owerri-born artist Nicezzy, born Nice Otuto Chidiebere Perez on March 27, 1999, is breaking boundaries with his latest musical offering – the ‘Live Life EP.’

Not confined to the realms of music alone, Nicezzy is a dynamic entrepreneur with interests in real estate, showcasing a rare blend of talent and business acumen.

Released on October 20, 2023, ‘Live Life EP’ is a testament to Nicezzy’s evolution since entering the music scene in 2014. The EP resonates with a universal theme of financial success and resilience against negative energy, capturing the essence of his journey and aspirations.

As Nicezzy sets his sights beyond Owerri, ‘Live Life EP’ serves as a sonic passport, introducing his unique sound to audiences across Nigeria and beyond. Watch out for this artist, as he makes his mark on the global music stage.