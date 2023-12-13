NIA, FG urged to partner on promotion of local materials, sustainable building practises

President Tinubu

The Nigeria Institute of Architecture, NIA, and the Federal Government have been urged to collaborate so that policies that will promote the use of local materials and sustainable building practices will be developed.

Tokunbo Omisore, a trustee of the Africa Union of Architects, stated this at the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the NIA in Abuja, where the institute’s Gold Medal Award was conferred on him.

According to Omisore, such collaboration between the NIA and the Federal Government “may involve providing incentives for projects that prioritise locally sourced materials and sustainable designs, as well as developing building codes that encourage the use of cost-effective and environmentally friendly construction methods.”

He stated that, “By adopting these strategies, Sub-Saharan Africa with the leadership of the NIA can work toward resolving the challenges associated with imported architecture and architectural materials, ultimately promoting affordability, sustainability, and self-reliance within the region’s construction and design sectors.

“In addition, the FG needs to promote made-in-Nigeria building materials, provide incentives to manufacturers and discourage through taxation imported ones to create employment and improve our foreign exchange and the economy.

“Africa, perhaps through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, should encourage buying Africa’s needs within the continent to alleviate poverty.”

Omisore lamented that Africans particularly Nigerian architects “have been complicit in promoting a culture of buying what we cannot afford,” explaining that “our revered buildings are often judged based on the specification of materials and components that are not produced locally but imported. We can acquire these items, but they are beyond our financial means.”

He further noted that “our economic situation will not improve if we continue to buy what is beyond our means.”

The past president of the Africa Union of Architects used the occasion to acknowledge the efforts of a foremost Nigerian architect, Demas Nwoko, as one who promoted indigenous architecture.

“This year, the Arts and Architecture World celebrated our very own Demas Nwoko as the recipient of the Lifetime Gold Award at the 18th Venice Biennial, which took place from May 20 to November 26, 2023.

“This prestigious award recognises and promotes affordable and indigenous Afrocentric architecture. We can afford to prioritise such architecture, but we hesitate to invest in it.

“To address the issue of imported architecture and architectural materials in Sub-Saharan Africa, I reiterate the need to: Embrace local materials in conjunction with our research and development; foster local architectural innovation and provide training and education,” he said.