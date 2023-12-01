NHITE urges FG to assent to road sector reform bills

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to revamp Nigeria’s dilapidated road network and ensure sustainable development in the transportation sector, the Nigerian Highway Infrastructure and Transport Engineers (NHITE) has called on the Federal Government to promptly assent to the road sector reform bills.

NHITE’s Chairman, Saidu Hassan, made the call at the 2023 conference and Annual General Meeting and 3rd fellowship concernment ceremony, held on Friday, in Abuja.

The event, themed: ‘Transportation and road sector reform-pathway to economic growth, was aimed at providing feasible solutions to Nigeria’s road infrastructure which has long been plagued with potholes, inadequate maintenance, and outdated design standards, resulting in frequent accidents, increased travel time, and logistical challenges.

Engr. Hassan expressed optimism that the implementation of the road sector reform bills would play a pivotal role in overhauling the existing system and bringing about needed development in the sector.

He said: “In 2012, a Road Sector Reform Committee was constituted by the Federal Ministry of Works and the Committee produced Road Sector Reform Bills that have been passed by the 8th and 9th National Assembly.

“Unfortunately, the Bills were not assented to by the previous Administration. We therefore urge the House of Representatives to facilitate the Presidential assent to the Road Sector Reform Bills (that is the Federal Road Authority and National Road Fund Bills), which would provide sound governance structure based on sectorial professionalism, as well as creating sustainable and robust funding for road development and maintenance in the country.

“To this end, we call on the Executive and the National Assembly to work together to ensure the signing of the Bills. The signing of the Bills will provide lasting solutions to the management of our roads and save the nation from the present quagmire occasioned in the funding and management of our roads.”

On the ongoing discussion on the use of rigid and flexible pavements in Nigeria, Engr. Hassan advised that: “Rigid Pavements (Concrete Road) are not totally strange in Nigeria’s Highway practice. Both flexible pavements (Asphaltic concrete Roads) and rigid pavements (concrete roads) have their advantages and disadvantages. Either of them should be used where it is absolutely necessary. The choice of pavement should be based on engineering judgment.”

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Engr. Patrick Nwabueze, expressed his concern about the country’s dilapidated road infrastructure, while also emphasizing the economic advantages of having reliable roads.

He, however, acknowledged the commendable efforts of NHITE in their mission to ensure that roads in the country adhere to international standards.

His words: “An efficient, strategic and effective Transportation network remains an important factor for assessing the economic development of any nation. As such, the country needs fresh thinking, investments and professional management in the sector.

“It is a known fact that the crucial determinant of multifaceted growth, effective highway and transportation networks, improves the prosperity of a country as it leads to enlarged markets and trade barriers which subsequently imparts on the level of productivity standard of living.

“Therefore, there is a need for the Government to pay critical attention to ensure that they are taken in line with global standards to provide accessible transportation as well as Road Networks. centers on, but not limited vital steps

durable and efficient.

“I am aware of the vision of the Institution to transform the Nations Highway Sectors towards ensuring safety compliance, monitoring and to transcend the National Highway practice to that of global best practices. A task you have already taken very seriously to save the lives of our citizens and pathway to economic growth.”

In his keynote address, the Chairman of Crown Crest Global Limited, Chris Okoye, called for the restructuring of the Ministry of Transportation to accommodate all modes of transportation for better efficiency.