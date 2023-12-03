NGOs, Ondo govt train coaches, donate equipment

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two sport Non Governmental Organizations, NGOs and the Ondo state government, have organised training for Netball coaches and Secondary Schools Physical Health Education Teachers in the state.

The NGOs which include, Community Sports and Education Development and Blitzik Sports,also donated equipment to them.

No fewer than 36 coaches, 28 Secondary Schools Physical Health Education Teachers in the state participated in the training.

Speaking at the event which took place at the indoor sports hall of the Akure sports complex, a member of the winning 1994 African cup of nations and a certified Netball coach Edema Fuludu, said that an average Nigeria kids have the tendency to thrive in many sporting activities if giving the necessary environment.

Fuludu said that the two day netball Workshop was part of the NGO’S effort in promoting the right for Nigerian kids especially the girl child to play netball and further spread the awareness of one million Nigerian school girls before the end of 2027.

The workshop which is the first of it’s kind in the history of Ondo state witnessed theory and practical session which was also handled by coach Fuludu.

It centered majorly on safeguarding, basic skills of netball, rules and regulations.

Fuludu, however, express happiness over the turn out and said that the game of netball can grow speedily in the country.

At the end of the event netball training kits/equipment which includes two netball rims and net, two netballs, two different sets of netball bibs for the players, two packs of finger-held whistles were freely distributed to the attendees by the event organisers.

Some of the school trained include Fiwasaye girls school, CAC grammar school, Ijapo high school, Adu memorial, Mimshach School Ijapo, Preston International college among others.

Also speaking the director, Blitzik Sports and a sports journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN positive FM Akure, Ondo state Mr Isaac Afolabi said the collaboration between the two sports NGO was to further encourage schools proprietors and parents to encourage their wards to mix education with sports and make available in their plans to have sporting equipment and facility in their schools.

Afolabi who has also been organising sporting events especially in basketball in the state and southwestern part of Nigeria appreciated CSED for the collaboration.

He stressed that such would keep the students and other talents busy and also divert their minds from negative thoughts into a meaningful venture.

The General Manager Ondo state sports council Mr Henry Babatunde, represented by the director of coaching Mr Sunday Fagite commended the organisers for the initiative saying such is needed by true lovers of grassroot sports to encourage talents in the country.

Also speaking a director in the ministry of education science and technology Mr Jide Fawolu thanked the organisers and charged the teachers to make good use of the equipment given to them freely at their different schools.

Two of the school sports mistresses, Mrs Layo Kolawole and Mr Tobi Odueke, commended CSED for exposing them to netball for the first time and promised to make use of the techniques and equipment giving to them well in empowering their student and make them a better Netball players.

The Ondo state training event is one of the numerous programs and distribution of sporting equipment to P.H teachers by CSED Initiative since 2022 in over 6 states among which are Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Taraba among others in the country.