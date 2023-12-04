NGO takes HIV/AIDS advocacy to Lagos rural communities

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its advocacy programme to create awareness about Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) in disadvantaged and undeserving communities, Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI) on Saturday provided free medical screening for over 2000 residents in Ita Oluwo community, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The event which was organised by Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative in partnership with Grassroots Soccer (GRS) and ExxonMobil focused on sensitizing participants on HIV/AIDs.

Speaking at the event, Adeoye Oluwatomisin, the Executive Director, Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative said: “We are here to provide compressive information to the community about HIV and AIDS, its prevention and in case we have anybody that’s already living with it, how they can get proper care and treatment.”

Explaining further, Oluwatomisin stated “We are also providing free healthcare services to people in Ita Oluwo community. About 1.9 million Nigerians are living with HIV. As we speak, some people don’t even know their status, and some people believe that HIV does not exist. So, we are here to create awareness around it, talk about it and also provide free medical test for people who are not aware of their HIV status. It’s when they know their status that is when they will not transmit it to other people.

“We use football for social development because this approach helps the youth learn about HIV, AIDS, and prevention while engaging in football games. We are also supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Health, Lagos State to help eliminate HIV and AIDS by the year 2030. This is our way of collaborating with the government to ensure that we create awareness. That is why we target different undeserving communities like this for our outreaches at each given time.”

Apart from the health talk by medical practitioners on how HIV can be prevented and how people living with HIV can access adequate healthcare, the highlight of the event was the football tournament by teenagers in the community where football was used to pass the message.

The event which was held simultaneously in other states, like Akwa Ibom and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja provided free malaria test, free HIV test, Free High blood pressure test, free Hepatitis tests and free eye screening for participants.