NGO distributes palliatives to Oyo indigenes

By Etop Ekanem

A Non-Governmental Organization, Atinutobi Initiative, in a bid to support the vulnerable citizens in society has provided essential palliatives to aid the most deserving.

This distribution of the palliatives which includes relief materials and cash to over 120 beneficiaries, was held in November, covering Oluyole communities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement by the founder of Atinutobi Initiative, Mrs. Kike Idowu, she said this gesture is done in commemoration of her late Mother who was a lover of people and also gave generously during her lifetime.

Speaking further, Idowu said, “This initiative not only alleviates immediate hardships but also fosters a sense of solidarity and compassion within our society, inspiring others to join hands in making a difference.”

She went further to emphasize that Government needs to play a crucial role in creating policies and support systems that uplift vulnerable citizens.

“They must ensure access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Also, social welfare programs which can significantly improve the quality of life of citizens must be top priority.”

Speaking on the plans of her NGO, she noted, “Looking ahead, Atinutobi Initiative aims to expand its impact by focusing on aiding preterm babies.

“The goal is to acquire sufficient incubators to provide specialized care and support for these fragile lives, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for them.” She disclosed.