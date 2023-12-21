NGE, others hail PUNCH @50 as ex-staff members launch book

Former staff members of PUNCH Newspapers, yesterday, unveiled a book titled: ‘OUR PUNCH YEARS’.

The book is said to be “reminiscences and insider accounts by former editors and staff of the newspaper at 50”.

The over 400-page book was written by 38 ex-punchers, who gave accounts of their memorable experiences, while working at The PUNCH.

At the unveiling event held at NECA House Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, the editor of the book, Lekan Otufodunrin, said the history of the successes of PUNCH Newspapers would be incomplete without recalling the roles played by former staff members at various critical times.

Otufodunrin said: “We reached out to as many former staff members as we could and invited them to contribute to the goal.”

He said ex-Punchers shared their good, exciting and not-so-pleasant experiences in the book as the contributors had the option of writing on any aspect of their stay in PUNCH.

“There is a lot to read in this book, including the formal and dramatic way some persons joined The PUNCH, their growth, the positions they held, as well as office politics and many more,” he said.

A former Deputy Editor-In-Chief, The PUNCH, Gbemiga Ogunleye, who gave the welcome remarks, noted that PUNCH attaining 50 years as an organisation “is not a small achievement.

The book we are about to present is not the story of PUNCH. The story of PUNCH is yet to be told. What we are presenting today is a book chronicling the experiences of 38 former staff members of The PUNCH, titled ‘Our PUNCH Years.’ The book documents the memorable experiences of accomplished journalists,” Ogunleye noted.

He said the book was strictly dedicated to the founding chairman of The PUNCH, the late Chief Olu Aboderin, saying “It is our contribution to the 50th anniversary of The PUNCH Newspapers.”

The event had in attendance the Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Angela Enuwa; Managing Director, Mr Joseph Adeyeye; General Manager, Digital and Publications, Mr Ademola Oni; the GM, Corporate Services, Mrs Olufolakemi Gbemuotor; Company Secretary and GM Subsidiaries, Mrs Omolara Ogunleye; Editor, The PUNCH, Mr Adedayo Oketola; Editorial Board Chairman, Mr Abiodun Sonowo, and Editor, Weekend Titles, Mr Olusola Fabiyi.

Also in attendance was the immediate-past Managing Director of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr Ademola Osinubi; the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mr Eze Anaba; Editor, Daily Independent, Mr Yemi Adebisi; the Executive Director, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Ms Motunrayo Alaka, as well as numerous media players and representatives from various media houses, including Ray Power, Guardian Newspaper, among others.

The PUNCH chairman, Enuwa, said the event was a time to celebrate PUNCH’s journey as media professionals and to reflect on the journey so far.