NG Eagle Airline begins operation in Nigeria

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a major boost to the Nigerian aviation sector, NG Eagle Airline, has announced commencement of its operations today, aiming to offer enhanced connectivity and convenience to travelers.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Managing Director, NG Eagle Airline, Capt. Dare, yesterday in Abuja.

He said the move is to bridge the gap in domestic travel by not only providing affordable fares but also offering top-notch services.

Capt Dare said that the launch is coming despite the unforeseen obstacles that led to a delayed launch since 2019, however, the Airline has navigated these challenges with unwavering commitment and perseverance.

He added that the airline has diligently worked to address the issues, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to transparency and accountability and providing reliable, high-quality air travel services.

He said: “We understand that our initial setbacks may have led to concerns, and we appreciate the patience and support of our valued stakeholders.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure all our systems and processes are in place, and we are thrilled to announce that NG Eagle Airline is now ready to take flight – connecting you to the people and places that matter the most to you.

“We have used this time to enhance our processes, define our services after analyzing the needs and pain points of the customers; and with these, we have strengthened our operational capabilities.

“We are confident that our passengers will appreciate the offerings we have developed for them and choose NG Eagle Airline for their travel needs”, he added.

He added that the Airline’s commitment to safety, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence remains paramount.