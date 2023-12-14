NFL awards 2027 Super Bowl to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Super Bowl 61 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the NFL announced on Wednesday, after team owners voted to approve the move at a meeting in Dallas.

The 70,000-seat home venue for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in the suburb of Inglewood previously hosted Super Bowl 56, in 2022, when the Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20.

“We’re very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.”

Landing the Super Bowl for 2027 will give the LA venue three of the world’s biggest sporting events in as many years: some of the matches in the 2026 World Cup will be held there, and the stadium will also see action when the city hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Super Bowl 58 is set for February 2024 in Las Vegas with the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans and the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, at the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl 61 will be the ninth NFL championship hosted in the greater Los Angeles region, and will also mark 60 years since the first was played in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re grateful to commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league’s biggest moment,” Rams chairman Stan Kroenke said.

Vangaurd News