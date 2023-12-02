Newcastle vs Man United: It’s war

Newcastle vs Manchester United is war. Both teams must try to put difficult trips abroad behind them when they face off in the Premier League tonight.

A hugely controversial late penalty saw Newcastle drop two vital points in the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United could not blame the officials, meanwhile, as they let a two-goal lead away to Galatasaray slip to put them on the verge of going out too.

Both teams have fared better in domestic matters this term, with this a clash of sixth and seventh that has the Red Devils a point above their opponents ahead of kick-off.

Erik ten Hag’s side can boast five wins in their last six in the league and yet this promises to be a far tougher examination, given all of those victories came against sides in the bottom half.

A ravaged Man United side have already felt the full force of the Magpies once this season, and despite their recent progress on the goalscoring front, Ten Hag’s men remain far too easy to carve open. In this was vs Man United today, Newcastle should happily expose that weak point.

Manchester United have Marcus Rashford available again for the trip to Newcastle United.

The England international missed the wildly entertaining 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul as he was serving a one-match UEFA suspension.

But Marcus is free to play at St James’ Park and will be looking to net on the road for a second consecutive week, after burying his penalty at Everton last Sunday.

Antony returned to the side at RAMS Park in Marcus’s stead and the Brazilian played the full 90 minutes, helping create goals for Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay.