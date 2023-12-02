Newcastle inflict more misery on Man Utd with 1-0 win

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies with Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes (R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 2, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Newcastle inflicted a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester United with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal at St James’ Park to lift Newcastle up to fifth in the table and within two points of the top four.

By contrast, United slip to seventh and are still to beat any side in the top nine of the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe’s men deserved to win by a bigger margin despite missing 11 first-team players due to injury or suspension and losing goalkeeper Nick Pope late on to a shoulder problem.

Kieran Trippier’s free-kick came back off the underside of the bar and Alexander Isak’s effort was deflected inches wide before the break.

Gordon finally made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second period when he was picked out by Trippier to convert at the back post.