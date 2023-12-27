New year thanksgiving: Gov Eno declares January 2 public holiday

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declared Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as public holiday to enable all the citizens to participate in the New Year inter-denominational thanksgiving service.

Eno according to a statement by the government house press unit on Wednesday spoke in his hometown Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area at an event to celebrate the 2023 Boxing day.

He said the New year thanksgiving service is scheduled to take place at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo, and called on all AkwaIbomites to turn out as a people united under one God for the service.

He appreciated his predecessor Mr Udom Emmanuel and wife, the political, traditional and religious leaders, Akwa Ibom people, non-indigenes residing in the State and those who travelled from far and wide to grace the event which he described as homecoming and a great reunion.

In his words, “I like to thank all of you for coming here today.This is like a unity event, bringing all of us together, in this small village of Ikot Ekpene Udo. Actually, it is Nsit Ubium Day, but happening in Ikot Ekpene Udo.

“As you all know, we have dedicated every December 25th to Onna, to go and celebrate with our father there. So we thank everyone that has made it here today. It is the first one we have done. By coming out like this, you are placing a greater responsibility on our shoulder because to whom much is given, much is expected.

“When you come out like this, you are affirming what God used you to do on March 18, to elect us to office. So we cannot take it for granted. The only promise we give to you is that by the grace of God, we will continue to work to develop every nook and cranny of this State.

“We will continue to respect our traditional institution, we will continue to build unity across all the LGAs. Don’t forget that on 2nd day of January, 2024 we will be having Akwa Ibom New Year Service at the International Christian Worship Centre.

“That international Worship Centre is ready and it’s looking good. That day, we’ve declared a public holiday for all Akwa Ibom people to come and worship and commit the year into God’s hand”.

Also speaking at the event, the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, expressed pleasure over the ambience of the event.

He commended his successor for using the yuletide to reinforce love, peace and harmony in the State and appealed to the people to continually pray for the current administration and also for the peace and prosperity of the State.

The transition committee Chairman of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Arc Iniobong Orok, who welcomed all the dignitaries and Akwa Ibom people to the event, described the turnout as an affirmation of their love and acceptability for their son Umo Eno as governor of the state.