New Year: APC chieftain, Uba Michael speaks against ethnic division, religious extremism

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and businessman, Chief (Hon.) Uba Michael has urged Nigerians to be tolerant of one another to engender the unity in the country.

He said this in his new year message he delivered in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Uba Michael called on the National Assembly to pass a bill to censor tribal bigotry, religious extremism, divisionism and asks that the aforementioned be proscribed as a criminal offense.

He also called on government and the private sector players to invest more in green energy, AI and ICT in order to position Nigeria to gain from Europe, USA and China 2030, 2035 Energy transition.

Uba Michael who said this on the back of inter-ethnic clash that came to the fore during the general elections further warned that the 1994 genocide in Rwanda should serve as a lesson to those pushing the agenda.

He said: “I will like to use this opportunity to wish evey Nigerian a happy and prosperous new year 2024. As we enter this new chapter, I will like us to understand that this country is the only one we have and if we don’t maintain the peace no one will do it for us.

“Today you hear of a lot of anti-ethnic comments. One ethnic group talking down another ethnic group. Let us be warned that this was exactly what led to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and those pushing the agenda must learn a lesson from it.

“To think that some of those even pushing the agenda where not even born then makes it more worrying because it means these people don’t know what a war is or the experience of being in a war-torn zone.

“I appeal for tolerance, peace and unity. This is an important key for building a nation. Once again happy new year to every Nigerian and the rest of the world.”

He also expressed hope that 2024 will be a better year for the Nigerian economy.