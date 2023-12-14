The Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, has urged its members to jettison the health insurance scheme set to be launched by the General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Mr. Afolabi Olawale.

A statement sent to Vanguard by the National Chairman of PTD, Mr. Lucky Osesua and National Secretary of PTD, Mr Humble Obinna Power, declared that the scheme lacked acceptability, consultation and direction, describing it as a Greek gift to hoodwink PTD members, adding that it was a clear departure from the original idea.

It read: “The attention of the National leadership of the PTD branch of NUPENG has been drawn to the offer of the General Secretary of the Union, Afolabi Olawale and the President, Williams Akporeha to launch and reintroduce an existing health insurance scheme, which was introduced by me earlier in my tenure, but unfortunately the duo have deliberately manipulated the health insurance scheme, making it so obnoxious for our members to key into, due to the regime of multiple taxes, levies and rates being introduced at various depots and loading stations.

“Putting the records straight, my humble self and my deputy, Comrade Dayyabu Yusuf Garga alongside the entire executives introduced the health insurance scheme for our drivers to have a new lease of life and access to quality and affordable health care in any part of the country once they tender their automated identity cards which contain their biometrics.

“NUPENG cannot try to take the credit as though the initiative was his brainchild. What they are doing currently lacks acceptability, consultation, education or due process; they are only using coercive force to lure our members into it, which is against the good intent of the health insurance scheme.

“Our reaction underscores the lack of attraction in the NUPENG programmes and policies, which ostensibly lack direction, sincerity and purpose as it is being orchestrated by the current leadership under Afolabi Olawale (General Secretary) and Williams Akporeha (President) which is an admittance of their usual disaster in what they tagged ‘Health Insurance for Petroleum Tanker Drivers on the Wheel.’”

“We therefore urge our members to take informed decisions about their welfare, health, life, wellbeing, and livelihoods and never allow anyone to negatively alter their destinies through dubious and questionable schemes.

“My humble self, my deputy Comrade Dayyabu Yusuf Garga and the entire constitutionally-recognised and legitimate national executives of PTD Branch of NUPENG are aware that National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, is one of the health financing options adopted by Nigeria for improved healthcare access especially to the low-income earners.

