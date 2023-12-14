New Lagos CP Adegoke Fayoade assumes duty 

The new Commissioner of Police deployed to Lagos State Police Command, Adegoke Fayoade, has assumed duty.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Fayoade is taking over from Idowu Owohunwa, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and redeployed to the AIG Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, Fayoade, an indigene of Ila-Orangun in Osun State, joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education/History from Lagos State University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Lagos, and an LLB from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He had attended courses at home and abroad, some of which include: Criminal Justice Administration at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York, USA; Adopting Community Policing Ethos in Training Academy, USIP, Washington DC, USA; Leadership and Senior Management Course, Police Staff College, Jos; Leveraging International Police Cooperation Organisations for Countering Violent Extremism, Abu-Dhabi; and the Senior Executive Course 45 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

The police commissioner was a two-time winner of Best Divisional Police Officer in Africa, awarded in The Hague, Netherlands, and Nairobi, Kenya, in 2007 and 2013, while he was DPO in Ilupeju and Victoria Island, respectively.

“He was also a recipient of the Lagos State Government Honour Award for Excellence in 2013 while he was DPO Victoria Island; a two-time winner of the Meritorious Award on Crime Fighting from the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria; and a Youth Motivation Award from the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“As a younger officer, he served in Taraba, Akwa-Ibom, and Abia States. His other previous postings include: Commandant, Police Training College, Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State; Area Commander, Ota Area Command, Ogun State, where he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Oto Awori Community; DCP Maritime Command, Lagos; DCP Administration at Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos; and DCP State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos.

“Upon his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police in September 2022, he was deployed as CP Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from where he proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, earning him Member of the National Institute (mni) in December 2023,” Hundeyin said.

The state enjoined Lagos residents to give CP Fayoade maximum support in the discharge of his duty of piloting the affairs of safety and security of lives and property in the state.