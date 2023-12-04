NEMSA orders PHEDC to resolve lapses in network within two weeks

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, has ordered the management of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, to resolve all outstanding issues with its networks within two or face legal action.

A statement by the agency yesterday said the directive was issued by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of NEMSA Engr. Aliyu Tukur Tahir when a management team of PHEDC led by the MD/CEO, Dr Benson Eweruo visited NEMSA in Abuja

NEMSA had in pursuant to section 11(4) NEMSA Act, 2015, now Section 176 of the Electricity Act, 2023 published in October 2023, in the national dailies, an enforcement notice against the PHEDC. In the media publications, NEMSA accused PHEDC of incessant, flagrant disregard to technical standards in contravention of the Electricity Act, 2023 and other extant laws.

Engr Tukur who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation had expressed displeasure with the refusal of PHEDC to comply with all the queries and instructions issued to them resulting in the publication of the final notice in the media.

Speaking during the visit, Engr Tukur said “I know you have your safety officer here. I have been to Port Harcourt several times. I have gone through the Port Harcourt network myself. Recall that we have a field Inspectorate office in Port Harcourt, meter test station, warehouse and other facilities, so, I do not see the reason we should have problems with the Port Harcourt DisCo”.

The NEMSA Chief Executive said NEMSA Act of 2015 (now the Electricity Act of 2023) confers on the agency the power to enforce technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, and certification of all categories of electrical installation in the power industry and Nigeria at large to ensure safety of lives and property in the use of electricity.

Engr. Tukur described the visit as a welcome development stressing that if it had taken place earlier, most of the issues would have been resolved amicably.

“Our major concern is safety-safety of your men and safety of the users of electricity within PHEDC and these things are key to the sustainability of your operations. The transmission company has substations within your DisCo and there are 33KV feeder lines that interconnect you and the Transmission sub- stations.

“The way you are operating these feeder lines, there is no way you can get smooth power supply to your distribution ends as you have indiscriminately connected several point loads Transformers to 33KV feeder lines and if you continue like that, one day you will not have power supply to distribute. We have noticed overtime that you execute electrical installation projects without recourse to NEMSA’s electrical inspection and certification”, he explained.

He pointed out that Section 184 subsection 8 of the 2023 Electricity Act states that no new or upgraded electrical installation of any type shall be connected to an existing power system or network and energized either for temporary or permanent use until such electrical installation has been duly inspected, tested, and certified fit for use by NEMSA and that is not taking place within the PH DISCO.

Earlier, the Managing Director, PHEDC Dr Eweruo, had explained that the visit was in response to the final enforcement notice against the company which was issued and published in the national dailies by NEMSA in October, 2023

He said: “Few weeks ago, I saw a Final Demand Notice on our company, the PHEDC, in the national dailies issued by NEMSA. I speak with NEMSA MD/CEO regularly. So, I was surprised at the issuance of the demand notice to us. But I believe that despite the publication, there must be a window for discussion and negotiation.

“For us in PHEDC, there is zero tolerance for compliance. That is a culture I have embraced. I want to assure NEMSA management that PHEDC has transformed, and we are already seeing the result and we must bring NEMSA on board in this regard”.